US Fears Designating Russia 'State Sponsor Of Terrorism' Will Imperil Grain Deal - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2022 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) The US government fears that designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism (SST) would imperil the grain deal reached with Moscow and Kiev, Politico reported on Thursday.

Sources from within the State Department have conveyed to their congressional peers the problem such designation would pose, emphasizing that they fear it would imperil the United Nations- and Turkey-brokered deal with Russia and Ukraine on grain exports via the Black Sea, the report said.

On July 28, the US Senate unanimously approved a non-binding resolution asking the State Department to apply the state sponsor of terrorism designation on Russia.

