US Forfeits $826,000 Used In Alleged Smuggling Scheme To Russia - Justice Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2023 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) A US Federal court ordered the forfeiture of approximately $826,000 in funds connected to an alleged plot to smuggle a dual-use export-controlled item to Russia, the US Justice Department said on Wednesday.

"An investigation into the attempted smuggling of a dual-use export-controlled item to Russia in violation of United States export laws and regulations has resulted in the forfeiture of approximately $826,000," the Justice Department said in a statement.

The US government alleges that operators of a Latvia-based corporation conspired with an Estonia-based company, as well as entities in Russia, to violate US export laws and smuggle a jig grinder from the state of Connecticut to Russia, the statement said.

A jig grinder is a high-precision grinding machine system with the potential for use in nuclear proliferation and defense programs. The defendants never applied for or received a license of authorization from the US Commerce Department to export the jig grinder to Russia, the statement said.

The US authorities, in coordination with Latvian officials, intercepted the jig grinder in Latvia before it was shipped to Russia, the statement added.

Several individuals and companies involved in the alleged scheme have been charged by the US with crimes including smuggling and money laundering, according to the statement.

