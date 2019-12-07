UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Government Hits Boeing With $3.9Mln Fine For Faulty Slats On 133 Aircraft - FAA

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 03:40 AM

US Government Hits Boeing With $3.9Mln Fine for Faulty Slats on 133 Aircraft - FAA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) The US government is fining Boeing nearly $4 million for installing defective parts on more than 130 of the aerospace giant's 737 aircraft, the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) said in a statement.

"The FAA has proposed a civil penalty of more than $3.9 million against The Boeing Co.

for installing nonconforming components on approximately 133 aircraft, which Boeing subsequently presented as ready for airworthiness certification," the release said on Friday.

Boeing failed to properly oversee its suppliers to make sure they complied with the company's quality assurance system and as a result, installed slat tracks were weakened by a hydrogen embrittlement process that occurred during cadmium-titanium plating, the FAA said.

Slat tracks are used to guide the movement of panels known as slats that give extra lift during takeoff and landing, the FAA said.

Related Topics

Company Guide Government Million

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid announces second edition of UA ..

3 hours ago

Thunberg urges climate action because 'people are ..

4 hours ago

Three killed, shooter dead in US navy base attack

4 hours ago

Ferguson 'incredibly proud' ahead of Everton manag ..

4 hours ago

French government sticks by pension reform as stri ..

4 hours ago

Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmiri peo ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.