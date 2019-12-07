US Government Hits Boeing With $3.9Mln Fine for Faulty Slats on 133 Aircraft - FAA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) The US government is fining Boeing nearly $4 million for installing defective parts on more than 130 of the aerospace giant's 737 aircraft, the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) said in a statement.

"The FAA has proposed a civil penalty of more than $3.9 million against The Boeing Co.

for installing nonconforming components on approximately 133 aircraft, which Boeing subsequently presented as ready for airworthiness certification," the release said on Friday.

Boeing failed to properly oversee its suppliers to make sure they complied with the company's quality assurance system and as a result, installed slat tracks were weakened by a hydrogen embrittlement process that occurred during cadmium-titanium plating, the FAA said.

Slat tracks are used to guide the movement of panels known as slats that give extra lift during takeoff and landing, the FAA said.