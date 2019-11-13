(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The United States is monitoring the successor of the Islamic State (banned in Russia) terror group slain leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and knows his whereabouts, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.

"We also got his [Baghdadi's] second, they've just taken a man," Trump said. "We have our eye on his third. His third has got a lot of problems because we know where he is too. So, we have to keep it that way."

Earlier in November, Trump said the United States knows the true identity of the Islamic State's new leader, who took the position after terror group's head Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died in a US military raid.

Trump said then that the United States knows "exactly who he is," but provided no further details.

In October, the Islamic State said its new leader is Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Qurayshi - a nom de guerre that appears to depict him as a member of the Quraysh tribe and descendant of the Islamic prophet Mohammed.

The terror leader's immediate likely successor, Abu Hassan al-Muhajir, was killed in a US airstrike, according to US officials.