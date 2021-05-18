UrduPoint.com
US Homebuilding Drops 9.5% In April: Govt

New home construction in the United States dialed back sharply in April, falling 9.5 percent after the prior month saw sharp growth, government data said Tuesday

The seasonally adjusted data on new home starts was worse than expected, while building permits, a more volatile indicator of projects in the pipeline, rose 0.3 percent from March.

