Open Menu

US Hopes Haiti Transitional Council Ready 'as Soon As' Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2024 | 11:53 PM

US hopes Haiti transitional council ready 'as soon as' Monday

The United States voiced hope Monday that a new transitional ruling body for violence-ravaged Haiti could be ready "as soon as today"

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The United States voiced hope Monday that a new transitional ruling body for violence-ravaged Haiti could be ready "as soon as today."

The decision to set up a council was taken March 11 at an emergency meeting in Jamaica of the Caribbean bloc CARICOM, attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, whose team initially said the body would be formed in 24 to 48 hours.

"I understand that Haitian stakeholders are very close to finalizing membership and remain in active discussions with CARICOM leaders as it relates to the makeup of the Transitional Presidential Council," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said Monday.

"I expect them to have an update hopefully as soon as today," Patel said.

"The announcement of this council, we believe, will help pave the way for free and fair elections and the deployment of the Multinational Security Support Mission," he said, referring to a yet-to-be deployed Kenyan-led stabilization force for Haiti.

Under the deal reached after talks in Jamaica, Prime Minister Ariel Henry -- who has been in power without elections since the assassination of Haiti's last president in 2021 -- agreed to step down.

The council, which will include seven voting and two observer members representing a broad spectrum in Haiti and its diaspora, will be in charge of naming an interim government before elections.

Haiti has been ravaged by violence following a breakdown of order, with gangs controling most of the capital Port-au-Prince.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Port-au-Prince Jamaica United States Haiti March Government

Recent Stories

'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif

'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif

3 minutes ago
 14 bodies found in Haiti capital suburb amid gang ..

14 bodies found in Haiti capital suburb amid gang violence

9 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announce ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announces metro bus projects in three ..

9 minutes ago
 PM, UAE ambassador discuss ties

PM, UAE ambassador discuss ties

9 minutes ago
 FM, US ambassador agree to enhance ties

FM, US ambassador agree to enhance ties

7 minutes ago
 Bear injures five in latest Slovak attack

Bear injures five in latest Slovak attack

3 minutes ago
Families of two WASA workers to be compensated pro ..

Families of two WASA workers to be compensated properly: Minister

3 minutes ago
 Jam Kamal expresses concern over delay in work of ..

Jam Kamal expresses concern over delay in work of Bela, Jhao roads

3 minutes ago
 FM desires to strengthen Pak-China ties

FM desires to strengthen Pak-China ties

3 minutes ago
 Michelin unveils 62 newly starred French restauran ..

Michelin unveils 62 newly starred French restaurants

2 minutes ago
 Excise dept introduces mobile vehicle registration ..

Excise dept introduces mobile vehicle registration service

2 minutes ago
 FM, UAE ambassador review ties

FM, UAE ambassador review ties

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World