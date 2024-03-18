US Hopes Haiti Transitional Council Ready 'as Soon As' Monday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2024 | 11:53 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The United States voiced hope Monday that a new transitional ruling body for violence-ravaged Haiti could be ready "as soon as today."
The decision to set up a council was taken March 11 at an emergency meeting in Jamaica of the Caribbean bloc CARICOM, attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, whose team initially said the body would be formed in 24 to 48 hours.
"I understand that Haitian stakeholders are very close to finalizing membership and remain in active discussions with CARICOM leaders as it relates to the makeup of the Transitional Presidential Council," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said Monday.
"I expect them to have an update hopefully as soon as today," Patel said.
"The announcement of this council, we believe, will help pave the way for free and fair elections and the deployment of the Multinational Security Support Mission," he said, referring to a yet-to-be deployed Kenyan-led stabilization force for Haiti.
Under the deal reached after talks in Jamaica, Prime Minister Ariel Henry -- who has been in power without elections since the assassination of Haiti's last president in 2021 -- agreed to step down.
The council, which will include seven voting and two observer members representing a broad spectrum in Haiti and its diaspora, will be in charge of naming an interim government before elections.
Haiti has been ravaged by violence following a breakdown of order, with gangs controling most of the capital Port-au-Prince.
