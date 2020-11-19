UrduPoint.com
US House Passes Bill To Expand Lukashenko Sanctions, Target Belarus-Russia Ties

Thu 19th November 2020 | 02:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) The US House of Representatives passed a measure on Wednesday to reject Belarus' August election, expand sanctions on President Alexander Lukashenko and allow for designating Russian individuals allegedly involved in a crackdown on protests.

The bill proclaims the rejection of the August 9 Belarusian presidential election to be the official US policy, blocks recognition of Lukashenko as the legitimately elected president, and calls for a new presidential election that complies with international standards.

The measure also targets integration efforts between Russia and Belarus, stating that the United States refuses to recognize "any incorporation of Belarus into a so-called 'Union State' that is under the control of Russia."

The bill also expands the existing sanctions allowed for under the Belarus Democracy Act of 2004. The changes to the legislation allow for the designation of any "Russian individual that has significantly participated in the crackdown on independent press or human rights abuses related to political repression in Belarus, including the Russian propagandists sent to replace local employees at Belarusian state media outlets.

"

The legislation requires the US Secretary of State, in coordination with the Director of National Intelligence, to submit two reports to Congress on "Russia's efforts to undermine Belarus' sovereignty and independence and the assets owned by Lukashenko."

Other provisions include calls for the immediate release of all political prisoners in Belarus, increased assistance to promote democracy, human rights and the rule of law, expanded media broadcasts in the country as well as continued coordination with the European Union and other US allies.

Lukashenko won his sixth term in office by securing 80.1 percent of the vote in the August 9 election. Belarus's opposition refuses to recognize the results and has since been staging protests throughout the country.

