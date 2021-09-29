UrduPoint.com

US House Republicans Seek Name Of Official Who Approved Drone Strike On Afghan Aid Worker

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 04:00 AM

US House Republicans Seek Name of Official Who Approved Drone Strike on Afghan Aid Worker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) A group of Republican lawmakers on the US House Oversight Committee issued a letter requesting a White House briefing on the August 29 drone strike that killed ten civilians, including an Afghan aid worker and seven children, and questioning whether President Joe Biden personally authorized the attack.

On August 29, two days after an explosion at the Kabul airport took the lives of 13 American soldiers and dozens of Afghan citizens, the US military carried out an airstrike targeting what it said were terrorists in a vehicle that reportedly carried explosives and posed an immediate threat to the airport. Although the US military originally reported no casualties apart from two terrorists in the car, the US media said the airstrike killed ten innocent Kabul residents.

The Defense Department admitted later on the attack was a tragic mistake that killed innocent people while Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin offered condolences to the victims' family members, including the family of Zamarai Ahmadi, who worked for the humanitarian organization Nutrition and education International.

Austin said the investigation into the drone strike has not found any link between Ahmadi and the Islamic State-Khorasan (ISIS-K, banned in Russia).

"Did President Biden personally authorize the drone strike that killed Zemari Ahmadi? If not, who is the highest-ranking government official who authorized the strike?" the letter said on Tuesday. "When was President Biden informed the drone strike killed children? When was President Biden informed the drone strike killed only innocent civilians and no ISIS-K assets?"

The lawmakers named National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan as being the chief architect of the Biden administration's failings in Afghanistan and promised to conduct a thorough review of his actions that resulted in the removal of an US presence in Afghanistan and "the delivery of the country to the Taliban" (banned  in Russia).

Related Topics

Drone Taliban Attack Afghanistan Kabul Education Russia White House Vehicle Car Austin August Family Media From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to King of Mo ..

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to King of Morocco on death of Princess Lal ..

3 hours ago
 Al Bowardi discusses defense cooperation with Insp ..

Al Bowardi discusses defense cooperation with Inspector General of Royal Morocca ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole King of Morocco on death of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King of Morocco on death of Princess Lalla Malika

3 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Ro ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces

5 hours ago
 Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service ..

Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service and Reserve Authority

5 hours ago
 Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperatio ..

Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperation with GCC&#039;s General Secr ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.