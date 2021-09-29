US House Republicans Seek Name of Official Who Approved Drone Strike on Afghan Aid Worker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) A group of Republican lawmakers on the US House Oversight Committee issued a letter requesting a White House briefing on the August 29 drone strike that killed ten civilians, including an Afghan aid worker and seven children, and questioning whether President Joe Biden personally authorized the attack.

On August 29, two days after an explosion at the Kabul airport took the lives of 13 American soldiers and dozens of Afghan citizens, the US military carried out an airstrike targeting what it said were terrorists in a vehicle that reportedly carried explosives and posed an immediate threat to the airport. Although the US military originally reported no casualties apart from two terrorists in the car, the US media said the airstrike killed ten innocent Kabul residents.

The Defense Department admitted later on the attack was a tragic mistake that killed innocent people while Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin offered condolences to the victims' family members, including the family of Zamarai Ahmadi, who worked for the humanitarian organization Nutrition and education International.

Austin said the investigation into the drone strike has not found any link between Ahmadi and the Islamic State-Khorasan (ISIS-K, banned in Russia).

"Did President Biden personally authorize the drone strike that killed Zemari Ahmadi? If not, who is the highest-ranking government official who authorized the strike?" the letter said on Tuesday. "When was President Biden informed the drone strike killed children? When was President Biden informed the drone strike killed only innocent civilians and no ISIS-K assets?"

The lawmakers named National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan as being the chief architect of the Biden administration's failings in Afghanistan and promised to conduct a thorough review of his actions that resulted in the removal of an US presence in Afghanistan and "the delivery of the country to the Taliban" (banned in Russia).