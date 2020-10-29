US House Speaker Pelosi Warns Americans to Vote In-Person

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Americans need to vote in person with the US election and not rely on mailed ballots to arrive on time, in part due to the Trump administration cutbacks in the US Postal Service, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Thursday.

"This weekend should be very interesting to see how many more people will vote in advance. I hope that people will not depend on the mail because they have done all they can to dismantle the postal system," Pelosi said, referring to the Trump administration attempts to cut US postal system's losses by streamlining and reducing service.

Court rulings in multiple US states have ordered the Postal Service to abandon cost cutting plans that recently slowed mail delivery, citing the prospect that late arriving ballots could disenfranchise voters.

The Postal Service website warns voters to allow at least a week for first class mail-in ballots to reach the destination.