US Imposes New Sanctions on Bosnian Serb Leader Milorad Dodik - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) The United States imposed new sanctions on Milorad Dodik, member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, citing corrupt activities, the US Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's OFAC designated Milorad Dodik (Dodik), who is a member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), as well as one entity under his control, Alternativna Televizija d.o.o. Banja Luka, in response to Dodik's corrupt activities and continued threats to the stability and territorial integrity of BiH," the release said.