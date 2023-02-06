UrduPoint.com

US Initial Assistance Response To Earthquake-Hit Turkey, Syria Underway - Blinken

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2023 | 09:16 PM

The United States is already responding to the deadly earthquake in Turkey, with US-supported humanitarian organizations also working to address the effects of the natural disaster in neighboring Syria, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday

"We extend our condolences to the families of those affected and are assessing our comprehensive response options," Blinken said in a statement. "I have directed my team to remain in close contact with our Turkish allies and our humanitarian partners in the coming days to determine what the region needs. Our initial assistance response to Türkiye is already underway, and U.S.-supported humanitarian organizations in Syria are responding to the earthquakes' effects across the country.

The United States is set to help those affected in the upcoming days, weeks, and months, the secretary added.

Early on Monday, a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck southeastern Turkey. The death toll stands at 1,541 people in Turkey and 461 in Syria, with thousands of others injured and numbers continuing to rise. Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syrian President Bashar Assad in the aftermath of the disaster to extend offers of emergency assistance to both countries.

In addition, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu instructed the commander of Russia's troops in Syria to help the country's authorities eliminate the consequences of the earthquake that occurred in the country.

