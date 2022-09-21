UrduPoint.com

US Integrated Deterrence Ineffective Unless Underpinned By Nuclear Capabilities - Admiral

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2022 | 09:00 PM

US Integrated Deterrence Ineffective Unless Underpinned by Nuclear Capabilities - Admiral

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The United States integrated deterrence concept is ineffectual unless it is underpinned by nuclear capabilities, US Adm. Charles Richard said on Wednesday.

"If you don't underpin it (integrated deterrence concept) with nuclear, because there is no other capability or combination of capabilities demonstrated today, that gets anywhere close to the demonstrated destructive potential of nuclear if you don't underpin integrated deterrence with your strategic forces, the whole concept doesn't work," Richard said during an Air & Space Forces Association conference.

Richard pointed out that the threat of a nuclear conflict has ceased to be theoretical after the conflict in Ukraine, and this change will have profound implications for strategic deterrence, homeland defense, and achieving US national objectives.

The US admiral added that he "can't get through a week without a reminder that this is a very real threat" of a conflict with a nuclear armed peer that the United States faces these days.

The United States has not faced competitors that can escalate to any level of violence with any instrument of power worldwide in a very long time, Richard said.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an order calling up 300,000 reservists to support Russia's military operation in Ukraine. He accused the west of using the threat of nuclear weapons to blackmail Russia and warned that Moscow will use all means in case its territorial integrity is threatened.

Commenting on the announcement, National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby said that the United States takes Putin's words about nuclear weapons use seriously, but sees no need to boost the readiness of its own strategic deterrent forces at the moment.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Nuclear Threatened Vladimir Putin United States All

Recent Stories

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive ..

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive is aimed at empowering & educ ..

3 hours ago
 UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

4 hours ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

4 hours ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

4 hours ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.