US Intelligence Agencies Assess Ukraine Behind Drone Attack on Kremlin - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) US intelligence agencies assess that Ukraine was likely behind the drone attack on the Kremlin in Moscow earlier this month, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

The United States believes one of Ukraine's special military or intelligence units carried out the attack, the report said, citing US officials.

However, US intelligence agencies are not sure exactly which unit orchestrated the attack, the report said.

It is unclear whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was aware of the operation, although some officials believe he was not, the report said.

The agencies' preliminary assessment was based on intercepted communications from both Russian officials, who pinned responsibility for the attack on Ukrainian officials, who likewise said they believed Kiev was behind the operation, the report said.

The US officials' confidence in their assessment that Ukraine was behind the attack is "low" due to a lack of specific evidence identifying the involved parties, the report said.

The attack appears to be one of a number of operations by Ukraine that have worried US officials, the report said.

US intelligence agencies believe certain Ukrainian units are able to conduct limited operations inside Russia, with some of the missions lacking oversight from Zelenskyy, the report added.

Earlier this month, two drones armed with explosives attempted to strike the Kremlin, which is the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russia has labeled the incident an attempted terrorist attack by Ukraine.