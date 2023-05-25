UrduPoint.com

US Intelligence Agencies Assess Ukraine Behind Drone Attack On Kremlin - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2023 | 01:30 AM

US Intelligence Agencies Assess Ukraine Behind Drone Attack on Kremlin - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) US intelligence agencies assess that Ukraine was likely behind the drone attack on the Kremlin in Moscow earlier this month, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

The United States believes one of Ukraine's special military or intelligence units carried out the attack, the report said, citing US officials.

However, US intelligence agencies are not sure exactly which unit orchestrated the attack, the report said.

It is unclear whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was aware of the operation, although some officials believe he was not, the report said.

The agencies' preliminary assessment was based on intercepted communications from both Russian officials, who pinned responsibility for the attack on Ukrainian officials, who likewise said they believed Kiev was behind the operation, the report said.

The US officials' confidence in their assessment that Ukraine was behind the attack is "low" due to a lack of specific evidence identifying the involved parties, the report said.

The attack appears to be one of a number of operations by Ukraine that have worried US officials, the report said.

US intelligence agencies believe certain Ukrainian units are able to conduct limited operations inside Russia, with some of the missions lacking oversight from Zelenskyy, the report added.

Earlier this month, two drones armed with explosives attempted to strike the Kremlin, which is the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russia has labeled the incident an attempted terrorist attack by Ukraine.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Terrorist Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Kiev New York United States From

Recent Stories

International Ski Federation Extends Suspension of ..

International Ski Federation Extends Suspension of Russian Athletes

2 hours ago
 Florida Governor DeSantis Files Federal Paperwork ..

Florida Governor DeSantis Files Federal Paperwork to Run for US President - Fili ..

2 hours ago
 Turkey to Send up to 500,000 Syrian Refugees Home ..

Turkey to Send up to 500,000 Syrian Refugees Home - President

2 hours ago
 549 Bachelor, Master’s, PhD students of Khalifa ..

549 Bachelor, Master’s, PhD students of Khalifa University conferred degrees b ..

2 hours ago
 Lebanon Bans Central Bank Chief From Leaving Count ..

Lebanon Bans Central Bank Chief From Leaving Country - Reports

2 hours ago
 Seminar on '25 Years of Youm-e-Takbeer: promoting ..

Seminar on '25 Years of Youm-e-Takbeer: promoting peace, stability and developme ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.