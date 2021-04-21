US Justice Dept To Investigate Minneapolis Policing After Chauvin Trial
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 07:44 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Wednesday a civil investigation into the police department of Minneapolis, Minnesota, a day after former officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering African-American George Floyd.
"Today, I am announcing that the Justice Department has opened a civil investigation to determine whether the Minneapolis Police Department engages in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional or unlawful policing," Garland said.