WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) The US-led coalition against the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) has not carried out any air strikes in the Syrian city of Al-Bukamal, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF OIR) spokesperson Col. Wayne Marotto said.

"CJTF OIR can confirm we did not conduct air strikes in Al-Bukamal, Sept. 14, 2021," Marotto said on Tuesday.

A source in the Iraqi militia, the Popular Mobilization Forces, told Sputnik earlier on Tuesday that a military aircraft, presumably belonging to the US Air Force, hit on Wednesday night two cars on the Syrian-Iraqi border. The source said the strike was allegedly inflicted by the US Air Force.