UrduPoint.com

US-Led Coalition Denies Allegations It Conducted Air Strikes In Syria's Al-Bukamal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 02:50 AM

US-Led Coalition Denies Allegations It Conducted Air Strikes in Syria's Al-Bukamal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) The US-led coalition against the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) has not carried out any air strikes in the Syrian city of Al-Bukamal, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF OIR) spokesperson Col. Wayne Marotto said.

"CJTF OIR can confirm we did not conduct air strikes in Al-Bukamal, Sept. 14, 2021," Marotto said on Tuesday.

A source in the Iraqi militia, the Popular Mobilization Forces, told Sputnik earlier on Tuesday that a military aircraft, presumably belonging to the US Air Force, hit on Wednesday night two cars on the Syrian-Iraqi border. The source said the strike was allegedly inflicted by the US Air Force.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Border

Recent Stories

Al Wahda confirm AFC Champions League quarter-fina ..

Al Wahda confirm AFC Champions League quarter-final ticket against Sharjah

50 minutes ago
 Sotrovimab proves successful in treating Covid-19 ..

Sotrovimab proves successful in treating Covid-19 patients: SEHA

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid terminates services of MBR Hou ..

Mohammed bin Rashid terminates services of MBR Housing Executive Director

2 hours ago
 95% surge in public trust in COVID countermeasures ..

95% surge in public trust in COVID countermeasures: UAE Government media briefin ..

4 hours ago
 Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli ..

Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli business relations since sign ..

5 hours ago
 Syrian Charge d' Affairs calls on Interior Ministe ..

Syrian Charge d' Affairs calls on Interior Minister

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.