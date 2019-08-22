US Media Blames Soviet Union for Starting WWII to Cast Shadow on Russia - Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Some US media outlets are attempting to blame the Soviet Union - in addition to Nazi Germany - for instigating World War II in order to cast a shadow on Russia, Russian Embassy to the United States spokesman Nikolay Lakhonin wrote in an opinion text.

"As we approach the 80th anniversary of the beginning of World War II, the US media begins to hype-up another round of its Russophobic campaign," Lakhonin wrote in the opinion piece published by The Washington Times. "The goal is to equally split the blame for the global catastrophe between Hitler's Germany and the Soviet Union, at the same time casting a shadow on modern Russia."

Lakhonin pointed out to two recent articles published in the same newspaper that went so far as to nearly accuse the Soviet Union of allying with the Nazis in the years prior to the war.

The authors of the articles omit the events before the singing of German-Soviet Nonaggression pact in 1939, in an attempt to whitewash Western policy of appeasement toward Nazi German leader Adolf Hitler, Lakhonin said.

Victory in the war would not be possible without the cooperation of a large number of states, including cooperation between the United States and the Soviet Union, but the attempts to characterize the latter as an initiator of the war are a grave insult to millions of people, Lakhonin noted.

"Up until today it [the cooperation] serves as a reminder that only through joint efforts can we resolve modern global conflicts," Lakhonin said. "Attempts to portray the Soviet Union as the 'initiator' of World War II defiles the sacred memory of millions of Soviet people whose heroic deeds saved European countries from Nazi occupation."

All the more fantastic are the US media outlets' attempts to belittle the Soviet Union's decisive role in winning the war, Lakhonin said.

"There is no doubt that the victory was achieved through joint efforts of the anti-Hitler coalition allies," Lakhonin said.

However, it also cannot be denied that by the summer of 1944 the outcome of the war was predetermined by the Red Army's victories in the battles of Stalingrad and Kursk, in which the Germans lost over 2 million soldiers. Lakhonin added.