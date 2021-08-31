US Military Did Not Leave Dogs at Kabul Airport After Completing Withdrawal - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The US has not left any dogs at the Kabul airport following after it has fully withdrawn from Afghanistan on Monday, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday countering reports that circulated earlier in the day.

"To correct erroneous reports, the U.S. Military did not leave any dogs in cages at Hamid Karzai International Airport, including the reported military working dogs. Photos circulating online were animals under the care of the Kabul Small Animal Rescue, not dogs under our care," Kirby said in a tweet.

At least 150 dogs were brought to Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) by Kabul Small Animal Rescue in order to evacuate them onboard military flights.

The US military refused to do so and the dogs were left in an enclosed area at one of the airport compounds after they were released from cages, according to the Pentagon spokesman's statement.

American Humane organization in a statement on Monday slammed the US military for abandoning military contract working dogs in Afghanistan and called upon the American government to load all dogs on cargo flights and transport them out of the country to save their lives.