Fri 27th March 2020 | 09:14 PM

US Military Reports 653 COVID-19 Cases, 309 Soldiers Infected - Fact Sheet

The US Defense Department has now documented at least 652 Coronavirus cases among its service members, staff and related civilians, with the number of affected soldiers now at 309, according to a Pentagon fact sheet released on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The US Defense Department has now documented at least 652 Coronavirus cases among its service members, staff and related civilians, with the number of affected soldiers now at 309, according to a Pentagon fact sheet released on Friday.

"Total DoD Cases (Current, Recovered and Deaths) is 652," the fact sheet said.

According to the latest update, among the 309 infected military personnel, 12 individuals are hospitalized and 34 are recovered. The Pentagon has also confirmed 134 cases among its civilian personnel, 108 among dependents and 62 among contractors.

Take DOD fact sheet also noted that the Pentagon has recorded two deaths, one contrctor and one dependent.

The new figures represent a sharp increase from Thursday, when the Pentagon reported only 600 cases of infected servicemen and civilians.

