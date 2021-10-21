UrduPoint.com

US Navy Base In State Of Maryland Lifts Lockdown After Bomb Threat - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 12:22 AM

Naval Support Activity Bethesda said on Wednesday that the lockdown on the base has been lifted following a bomb threat earlier in the day

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Naval Support Activity Bethesda said on Wednesday that the lockdown on the base has been lifted following a bomb threat earlier in the day.

"The installation commanding officer has lifted the shelter in place for all locations effective immediately and has authorized the opening of Gates 1 and 3 for outbound traffic only," the base said via Twitter.

Earlier on Wednesday, the base, which is based in the state of Maryland, ordered everyone on its premises to shelter in place due to a bomb threat.

The base also said there was no indication of an active shooter at the facility.

