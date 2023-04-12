US News Network NPR Will Cease Activity on Twitter Due to 'Government-Funded' Label - CEO

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The US state-sponsored media network National Public Radio (NPR) announced on Wednesday that it is ceasing its activity on the social media platform Twitter after the site labeled it a government-funded organization.

"NPR's organizational accounts will no longer be active on Twitter because the platform is taking actions that undermine our credibility by falsely implying that we are not editorially independent," CEO John Lansing said in a statement.

NPR will not put its content on platforms that have demonstrated an interest in undermining its credibility and the public's understanding of its independence, the statement said.

Earlier this month, Twitter labeled NPR as "US state-affiliated media" and more recently "government-funded media.

The prior label had typically been applied to Twitter accounts of state media outlets in non-Western countries such as China and Russia that were alleged to lack editorial independence.

NPR was founded following passage of the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967, which issued the congressional corporate charter for NPR's parent organization, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB).

CPB grants help fund NPR, as well as its television counterpart, the Public Broadcasting Service.

NPR made its final post to Twitter on Wednesday, their first since April 4, linking ways to receive their content outside of the platform.