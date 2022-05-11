US Not in Position to Reopen Embassy in Kabul - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) The United States is not in a position to reopen the American embassy in Kabul, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"I am not aware of any discussion right. Now about reopening the Embassy in Kabul," Price said during a press briefing. "We are not in a position to reopen the embassy.

"

Safety and security concerns are some of the factors that have prevented the United States from having a diplomatic presence in Kabul, Price said.

The United States will judge the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) and any future relationship it may have with the group based on their conduct and willingness to live up to their commitments made to the world when it came into power in Afghanistan, Price said.

The Taliban must protect human rights of the Afghan people, including rights of Afghan women, girls, and minorities, and living up to its counterterrorism commitments, Price said.