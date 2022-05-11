UrduPoint.com

US Not In Position To Reopen Embassy In Kabul - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2022 | 12:00 AM

US Not in Position to Reopen Embassy in Kabul - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) The United States is not in a position to reopen the American embassy in Kabul, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"I am not aware of any discussion right. Now about reopening the Embassy in Kabul," Price said during a press briefing. "We are not in a position to reopen the embassy.

"

Safety and security concerns are some of the factors that have prevented the United States from having a diplomatic presence in Kabul, Price said.

The United States will judge the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) and any future relationship it may have with the group based on their conduct and willingness to live up to their commitments made to the world when it came into power in Afghanistan, Price said.

The Taliban must protect human rights of the Afghan people, including rights of Afghan women, girls, and minorities, and living up to its counterterrorism commitments, Price said.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul World Russia Price United States May Women From

Recent Stories

Five killed, four injured in roof collapse

Five killed, four injured in roof collapse

17 minutes ago
 Nuland Heading to Morocco for Meeting of Global Co ..

Nuland Heading to Morocco for Meeting of Global Coalition to Defeat IS - State D ..

17 minutes ago
 Three contractors held for over charging parking f ..

Three contractors held for over charging parking fee

17 minutes ago
 Pentagon Claims Russia Behind Its Schedule in Ukra ..

Pentagon Claims Russia Behind Its Schedule in Ukraine by Over 2 Weeks

20 minutes ago
 US Littoral Combat Ships Experiencing Structural D ..

US Littoral Combat Ships Experiencing Structural Defects Causing Hull Cracks - R ..

20 minutes ago
 Macron, Xi Discuss Ukraine, Global Food Crisis - E ..

Macron, Xi Discuss Ukraine, Global Food Crisis - Elysee Palace

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.