US Not Ready to Lift Sanctions, Even If to Help With Grain Supply - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) The United States will not lift the sanctions imposed on Russia in order to help with grain exports from Ukraine, Politico reports citing officials.

One US official said that Moscow's calls for the easing of sanctions amid the looming global food crisis constitute "extortion diplomacy."

According to the official, Washington will not agree to a deal related to grain exports that would involve lifting the sanctions imposed on Russia.

Another UN official told Politico on Sunday that Moscow's proposals are "complicating" the "fragile" negotiations that the United Nations has been holding with Russia.

US officials are now closely watching the negotiations, as well as Russia's separate talks with Turkey regarding the safe passage for Ukrainian grain, Politico said.

Ukraine and Russia account for almost a third of the world's wheat and barley production and half of the sunflower oil. The West has accused Russia of stopping grain exports from Ukraine.

Russia has repeatedly rejected this claim, stressing that seaports will be reopened as soon as Ukrainian naval mines are cleared.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster that there were no obstacles to the export of grain from Ukraine. Ships carrying wheat will be able to leave the Black Sea without any problems, provided that Kiev clear the Ukrainian ports of mines.

Last week, Putin told Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi in a telephone call that Russia was ready to significantly contribute to overcoming the global food crisis through the export of grain and fertilizer, provided that the West remove politically motivated restrictions. The Russian leader also stressed that the situation in the food sector has worsened due to the sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and the European Union over the special military operation in Ukraine.