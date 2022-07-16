US Not Tracking Weapons Sent to Ukraine - Defense Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) The United States is not tracking weapons being provided to Kiev, but has not seen any indication that they are being used by anyone other than the Ukrainian armed forces, a senior US defense official said on Friday.

"We are not tracking and not knowing where those weapons go. We're not tracking the Ukrainians use of our particular weapons, but we also aren't seeing any indications anywhere else that these weapons have been provided to anybody other than Ukrainian armed forces," the official told a press briefing.

The official added he is unaware of any plans to send people to Ukraine to monitor the fate of American weapons sent to the country.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help in defending them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation targets Ukrainian military infrastructure only. The United States and its allies have since provided Ukraine with offensive and defensive military equipment worth billions of Dollars.