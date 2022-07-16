UrduPoint.com

US Not Tracking Weapons Sent To Ukraine - Defense Official

Sumaira FH Published July 16, 2022 | 01:00 AM

US Not Tracking Weapons Sent to Ukraine - Defense Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) The United States is not tracking weapons being provided to Kiev, but has not seen any indication that they are being used by anyone other than the Ukrainian armed forces, a senior US defense official said on Friday.

"We are not tracking and not knowing where those weapons go. We're not tracking the Ukrainians use of our particular weapons, but we also aren't seeing any indications anywhere else that these weapons have been provided to anybody other than Ukrainian armed forces," the official told a press briefing.

The official added he is unaware of any plans to send people to Ukraine to monitor the fate of American weapons sent to the country.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help in defending them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation targets Ukrainian military infrastructure only. The United States and its allies have since provided Ukraine with offensive and defensive military equipment worth billions of Dollars.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Luhansk Donetsk Kiev United States February From Billion

Recent Stories

US Provides Information to Ukraine They Use Across ..

US Provides Information to Ukraine They Use Across Battlefield - Defense Officia ..

32 minutes ago
 Head of Libya's National Oil Corporation Announces ..

Head of Libya's National Oil Corporation Announces Lifting of Force Majeure at A ..

32 minutes ago
 US Would See Russia Coming to Table for Talks With ..

US Would See Russia Coming to Table for Talks With Ukraine as a Positive Step - ..

32 minutes ago
 Govt transferring maximum relief to masses: Musadi ..

Govt transferring maximum relief to masses: Musadiq

32 minutes ago
 Former Italian Prime Minister Renzi Launches Petit ..

Former Italian Prime Minister Renzi Launches Petition Urging Draghi to Stay in O ..

36 minutes ago
 Rana Sanaullah Khan reviews arrangements for ensur ..

Rana Sanaullah Khan reviews arrangements for ensuring law & order during July 17 ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.