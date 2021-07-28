US Officials to Head to Brussels Thursday to Brief NATO on Talks With Russia - State Dept

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Senior US officials will travel to Brussels on July 29 to brief NATO on the strategic stability talks with Russia, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov met with the US delegation headed by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Geneva to discuss strategic stability and arms control.

"Senior officials from Departments of State and Defense will travel to Brussels, Belgium on July 29 to brief Allies at NATO headquarters," Price said.