US Operates Osprey Aircraft In Japan Despite Suspension Over Security Issues - Reports

Published August 18, 2022

The US Air Force in the Japanese prefecture of Okinawa continues to fly V-22 and MV-22 Osprey convertible aircraft despite the earlier decision of the US Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) to indefinitely suspend the operation of all its CV-22 Ospreys for security reasons, the Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday, citing representatives of the Japanese Defense Ministry

Earlier in the day, the breaking Defense news outlet reported that AFSOC commander Lt.

Gen. Jim Slife ordered that all the 52 Osprey CV-22 aircraft were suspended following two security incidents that occurred in the past six weeks due to technical malfunctions.

Osprey is a multifunctional aircraft with rotary propellers, which combines the capabilities of a vertical takeoff, flight and landing, like a helicopter, as well as the speed, range and economy of the aircraft. They are used primarily for special operations on hostile territories. AFSOC has more than 50 Ospreys in its fleet.

