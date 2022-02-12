US Planning to Pull OSCE Observers, Embassy Staff From Ukraine - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) The United States is planning to withdraw observers from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) mission in Ukraine and staff from the US Embassy in Kiev, CNN reported on Friday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

The Biden administration is pulling the OSCE observers from the country amid a deteriorating security environment, the report said. They are also discussing the possibility of pulling staff from the embassy in Kiev, the report added.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday encouraged Americans in Ukraine to leave the country amid worries that Russia will invade - an accusation denied by Russia.