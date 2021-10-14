The White House plans to lift the terrorism-related restrictions on entry to the United States from several Afghan civil servants who worked for the previous Taliban (banned in Russia) government, Fox News reported on Thursday, citing a draft document of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services

The Department of Homeland Security is reportedly planning to issue a memorandum to allow Taliban-era civil servants to be exempt from restrictions if they fulfill other screening and background requirements.