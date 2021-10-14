US Plans To Allow Entry For Afghans Who Worked In Previous Taliban Gov't - Reports
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 01:30 PM
The White House plans to lift the terrorism-related restrictions on entry to the United States from several Afghan civil servants who worked for the previous Taliban (banned in Russia) government, Fox News reported on Thursday, citing a draft document of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The White House plans to lift the terrorism-related restrictions on entry to the United States from several Afghan civil servants who worked for the previous Taliban (banned in Russia) government, Fox news reported on Thursday, citing a draft document of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services.
The Department of Homeland Security is reportedly planning to issue a memorandum to allow Taliban-era civil servants to be exempt from restrictions if they fulfill other screening and background requirements.