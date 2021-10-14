UrduPoint.com

US Plans To Allow Entry For Afghans Who Worked In Previous Taliban Gov't - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 01:30 PM

US Plans to Allow Entry For Afghans Who Worked in Previous Taliban Gov't - Reports

The White House plans to lift the terrorism-related restrictions on entry to the United States from several Afghan civil servants who worked for the previous Taliban (banned in Russia) government, Fox News reported on Thursday, citing a draft document of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The White House plans to lift the terrorism-related restrictions on entry to the United States from several Afghan civil servants who worked for the previous Taliban (banned in Russia) government, Fox news reported on Thursday, citing a draft document of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The Department of Homeland Security is reportedly planning to issue a memorandum to allow Taliban-era civil servants to be exempt from restrictions if they fulfill other screening and background requirements.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Russia White House United States Citizenship From Government

Recent Stories

Youth kills three of same family

Youth kills three of same family

1 minute ago
 Hurricane Pamela Left About 200,000 Houses in Mexi ..

Hurricane Pamela Left About 200,000 Houses in Mexico Without Electricity - Autho ..

1 minute ago
 Issue of Deployment of US Military in Uzbekistan N ..

Issue of Deployment of US Military in Uzbekistan Not on Agenda - Tashkent

1 minute ago
 Indian festival crowds return as Covid horrors fad ..

Indian festival crowds return as Covid horrors fade

1 minute ago
 Energy crisis boosts oil demand: IEA

Energy crisis boosts oil demand: IEA

1 minute ago
 Szijjarto Says Hungary Will Receive Technology for ..

Szijjarto Says Hungary Will Receive Technology for Sputnik V Production - Report ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.