US Politicians Blame Biden for Creating Boon for Russia in Nord Stream Deal With Germany

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Both Republicans and Democrats have criticized US President Joe Biden for creating advantages for Russia at the expense of Ukraine by reaching an agreement with Germany on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine, Politico reported.

On Wednesday, Germany and the United States published a joint statement to allow the completion of Nord Stream 2 avoiding the threat of US sanctions. Germany pledges to take all necessary actions, including sanctions, to prevent Russia from achieving "aggressive political ends by using energy as a weapon." Berlin also commits to "utilize all available leverage to facilitate an extension of up to 10 years to Ukraine's gas Transit agreement with Russia," which expires in 2024.

Politico reported that the agreements would satisfy neither Republicans nor Democrats, who recently expressed their outrage over reports on the upcoming deal.

Democrat Ben Cardin was cited by the news outlet as saying that once the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is finished, "the vulnerabilities are going to be there," adding that the US is "at the point where it's going to be very difficult to prevent its [the pipeline's] use."

At the same time, Republican Ted Cruz called the agreement "a generational geopolitical mistake," noting that Russia "decades from now will be reaping billions of Dollars every year from Joe Biden's gift."

The United States had been opposing the Nord Stream 2 project since its beginning in 2012, having imposed sanctions against the pipeline in 2019. However, the decision to allow for its completion comes as Washington focused on building closer ties with its European allies and partners, including Germany.