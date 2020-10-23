(@FahadShabbir)

US presidential election resembles an exchange of bilateral accusations without constructive elements, Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, said at the Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona

VERONA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) US presidential election resembles an exchange of bilateral accusations without constructive elements, Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, said at the Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona.

"I wish to all of us to see these elections as a thing of the past as soon as possible.

I do not like the course of the election campaign, mostly it looks like an exchange of blamings without any constructive programs of the candidates. I hope that whoever the winner is, he will start implementing a constructive, not destructive, agenda," Kosachev said.

"I wish the American people to have free democratic elections without any reasons to suspect any foreign interference. At least from the Russian side there has certainly been no interference, it does not exist now, and will not appear in future," the lawmaker added.