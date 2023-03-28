US Provides Relief For Over 100,000 Ukrainians - Mayorkas

The United States has provided support for more than 100,000 refugees from Ukraine, US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said on Tuesday

"I believe we have provided relief for more than 100,000 Ukrainians," Mayorkas said during the hearing at the Senate Committee on the Judiciary.

Mayorkas noted that his Department of Homeland Security is "very focused" on Uniting for Ukraine, referring to the program, under which the US government is providing shelter to people from Ukraine.

He also urged Congress to provide additional funding for US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), which is responsible for issuing documents for Ukrainian refugees.

US President Joe Biden announced last April a commitment to receive up to 100,000 refugees from Ukraine. However, US media reported in February that the United States already has accepted 117,000 people under Uniting for Ukraine, while another almost 150,00 people came to the country beyond this program.