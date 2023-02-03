US Providing GLSDB Bombs to Ukraine But Kiev to Decide Whether to Target Crimea - Pentagon

The United States will provide Ukraine with Ground Launched Small Diameter Bombs (GLSDB) in the newly announced military aid package but Kiev will decide whether it will use the weapons to target Crimea, Defense Department spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) The United States will provide Ukraine with Ground Launched Small Diameter Bombs (GLSDB) in the newly announced military aid package but Kiev will decide whether it will use the weapons to target Crimea, Defense Department spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said on Friday.

"As part of the US AI package, we will be providing ground launch small diameter bombs to Ukraine.

This gives them a longer range, capability, long range fires capability that will enable them again to conduct operations in defense of their country and to take back their sovereign territory in Russian occupied areas," Ryder said during a press briefing.

Ukraine will decide when and where it will use the GLSDBs, Ryder said in response to a question on weather the intent behind the provision of such bombs was to target Crimea.

"I'm not going to talk about or speculate about potential future operations," Ryder added.