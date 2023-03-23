UrduPoint.com

US Regulator Charges Tron Founder, 8 Celebrities With Crypto Sales Fraud

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2023 | 05:40 AM

US Regulator Charges Tron Founder, 8 Celebrities With Crypto Sales Fraud

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Tron founder Justin Sun and eight celebrities were charged with fraudulent promotion and sales of cryptocurrency, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said in a press release.

"The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced charges against crypto asset entrepreneur Justin Sun and three of his wholly-owned companies, Tron Foundation Limited, BitTorrent Foundation Ltd., and Rainberry Inc. (formerly BitTorrent), for the unregistered offer and sale of crypto asset securities Tronix (TRX) and BitTorrent (BTT)," the release said on Wednesday.

The SEC said Sun and his companies were also charged with fraudulently manipulating the secondary market through extensive "wash trading," which involves the near-simultaneous purchase and sale of a security without changing ownership to generate false trading volumes.

The market watchdog simultaneously charged Lindsay Lohan and seven other celebrities for illegally touting TRX and/or BTT without disclosing that they were compensated for doing so, the release added.

The other celebrities listed on the release include Jake Paul, DeAndre Cortez Way (Soulja Boy), Austin Mahone, Michele Mason (Kendra Lust), Miles Parks McCollum (Lil Yachty), Shaffer Smith (Ne-Yo), and liaune Thiam (Akon).

With the exception of Cortez Way and Mahone, the release added, the celebrities charged agreed to pay a total of more than $400,000 in penalties without admitting or denying the allegations.

Related Topics

Exchange Sale Austin Lindsay Lohan Cryptocurrency Market

Recent Stories

Gold jumps as US Fed signals rate-hike pause immin ..

Gold jumps as US Fed signals rate-hike pause imminent

3 hours ago
 Gulf banks raise interest rates following US Feder ..

Gulf banks raise interest rates following US Federal Reserve hike

3 hours ago
 President of UAE exchanges Ramadan greetings with ..

President of UAE exchanges Ramadan greetings with Arab heads of state

4 hours ago
 US stocks, treasury yields retreat as Fed signals ..

US stocks, treasury yields retreat as Fed signals pause in rate hikes

5 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed commend ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed commend achievements of Dubai Future D ..

5 hours ago
 US Banking Sector Safe, Resilient But Effects of R ..

US Banking Sector Safe, Resilient But Effects of Recent Developments 'Uncertain' ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.