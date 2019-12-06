UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Rules Cambridge Analytica Deceived Facebook Users To Profile Voters

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 10:51 PM

US Rules Cambridge Analytica Deceived Facebook Users to Profile Voters

Cambridge Analytica, the political consulting firm hired by the 2016 Trump presidential campaign, compiled millions of individual voter profiles by deceiving Facebook users about the company's privacy practices, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said in a finding released on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Cambridge Analytica, the political consulting firm hired by the 2016 Trump presidential campaign, compiled millions of individual voter profiles by deceiving Facebook users about the company's privacy practices, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said in a finding released on Friday.

"The Commission found that Cambridge Analytica violated the FTC Act through the deceptive conduct," the FTC said.

The company harvested data from between 50 million and 87 million Facebook users and friends to help create political ads for the Trump campaign by targeting based on psychological profiles created with the data.

The FTC also said Cambridge Analytica misled Facebook users by falsely claiming it participated in the EU-US Privacy Shield- which allows companies to transfer consumer data legally from European Union countries to the United States.

The FTC finding included an order prohibiting Cambridge Analytica from making future misrepresentations of its privacy practices and also requires the company to participate in the EU-US Privacy Shield framework.

The impact of the FTC action remains unclear since the company declared bankruptcy and went out of business following the Facebook scandal.

Related Topics

Scandal Business Facebook European Union Company Trump Cambridge United States 2016 From Million

Recent Stories

Russian, Sudanese Diplomats Discuss Trade Ties, In ..

1 minute ago

Ukraine's Naftogaz Says Gazprom May Pay $3Bln Debt ..

1 minute ago

US Sanctions 4 Iraqi Nationals Over Human Rights A ..

1 minute ago

OHCHR Concerned by Spike in Use of IEDs, Ongoing V ..

1 minute ago

Russia Expects Paris Summit to Yield Security Guar ..

6 minutes ago

Turkey Intends to Solve Problems With US Over S-40 ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.