US-Russia Cooperation on International Space Station Essential for World Peace - Astronaut

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Continued US-Russia cooperation in operating the International Space Station (ISS) is essential for the preservation of world peace, returned US astronaut Mark Vande Hei told a NASA press conference on Tuesday.

"Having a space station where we can cooperate is important for a peaceful future," Vande Hei said.

Vande Hei and his two Russian cosmonaut crew mates, Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, returned to earth from the ISS on the Russian spacecraft Soyuz MS-19 on March 30 landing safely in Kazakhstan.

Vande Hei spent 355 days in space, breaking the duration record in space for any US astronaut that was previously held by Scott Kelly at 340 days. The overall duration record is held by Russian cosmonaut Valery Poliyakov who logged 438 days in space on a single mission on the Mir EO-15 space station.