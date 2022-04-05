UrduPoint.com

US-Russia Cooperation On International Space Station Essential For World Peace - Astronaut

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2022 | 10:19 PM

US-Russia Cooperation on International Space Station Essential for World Peace - Astronaut

Continued US-Russia cooperation in operating the International Space Station (ISS) is essential for the preservation of world peace, returned US astronaut Mark Vande Hei told a NASA press conference on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Continued US-Russia cooperation in operating the International Space Station (ISS) is essential for the preservation of world peace, returned US astronaut Mark Vande Hei told a NASA press conference on Tuesday.

"Having a space station where we can cooperate is important for a peaceful future," Vande Hei said.

Vande Hei and his two Russian cosmonaut crew mates, Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, returned to earth from the ISS on the Russian spacecraft Soyuz MS-19 on March 30 landing safely in Kazakhstan.

Vande Hei spent 355 days in space, breaking the duration record in space for any US astronaut that was previously held by Scott Kelly at 340 days. The overall duration record is held by Russian cosmonaut Valery Poliyakov who logged 438 days in space on a single mission on the Mir EO-15 space station.

Related Topics

World Russia Kazakhstan March From

Recent Stories

Kinder recalls chocolate eggs after salmonella cas ..

Kinder recalls chocolate eggs after salmonella cases

25 minutes ago
 AUKUS Leaders Agree to Begin Work on Hypersonics, ..

AUKUS Leaders Agree to Begin Work on Hypersonics, Electronic Warfare - Joint Sta ..

25 minutes ago
 Budapest hits out at Brussels over EU funding cut ..

Budapest hits out at Brussels over EU funding cut risk

25 minutes ago
 UN peacekeeper killed in northeast DR Congo: UN mi ..

UN peacekeeper killed in northeast DR Congo: UN mission

29 minutes ago
 Nebenzia Says Hopes UN States Will Not Fall for US ..

Nebenzia Says Hopes UN States Will Not Fall for US Manipulation to Remove Russia ..

29 minutes ago
 Rights watchdogs flay Modi govt for detaining, dep ..

Rights watchdogs flay Modi govt for detaining, deporting Rohingya Muslims

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.