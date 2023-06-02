UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions 2 People, 2 Companies Tied To Alleged Iranian Internet Censorship - Treasury

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2023 | 08:07 PM

US Sanctions 2 People, 2 Companies Tied to Alleged Iranian Internet Censorship - Treasury

The United States is sanctioning two individuals and two companies allegedly linked to internet censorship efforts by the Iranian government, the US Treasury Department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) The United States is sanctioning two individuals and two companies allegedly linked to internet censorship efforts by the Iranian government, the US Treasury Department said on Friday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating the Iran-based technology company known as 'Arvan Cloud,' two senior employees of Arvan Cloud, and an affiliated company based in the United Arab Emirates for their roles in facilitating the Iranian regime's censorship of the Internet in Iran," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

Arvan Cloud is a key partner of Iran's Information and Communications Technology Ministry in the development of an Iranian intranet known as the National Information Network, the statement said. The intranet project is allegedly used to disconnect the Iranian people from the global internet, the statement said.

Moreover, Arvan Cloud and its executives maintain close ties to Iranian intelligence services and government officials, the statement said.

OFAC is issuing a time-limited general license to allow the wind down of transactions with Arvan Cloud, the statement added.

