US Sanctions 26 People, Entities Connected To Al-Shabaab Terror Group - Treasury Dept.

US Sanctions 26 People, Entities Connected to Al-Shabaab Terror Group - Treasury Dept.

The United States sanctioned 26 individuals and entities allegedly connected to Somalia's al-Shabaab terror group (linked to al-Qaeda, banned in Russia), the US Treasury Department said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The United States sanctioned 26 individuals and entities allegedly connected to Somalia's al-Shabaab terror group (linked to al-Qaeda, banned in Russia), the US Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) targeted 26 individuals and entities connected with the terrorist group al-Shabaab, including 15 financial facilitators and operatives, four charcoal smugglers, and seven of their associated companies," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

The designations highlight al-Shabaab's reliance on networks of regional and international actors who provide funds, direct attacks and enable the group's malign activities, US Under Secretary of Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in the statement.

The US remains committed to leveraging its authorities in support of the Somalian government and its efforts to counter terrorist threats, Nelson added.

