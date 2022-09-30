The United States has targeted Russia's PJSC Svetlogorsk Khimvolokno with a new portion of sanctions following successful referenda to join Russia in several former parts of Ukraine, the Treasury announced on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The United States has targeted Russia's PJSC Svetlogorsk Khimvolokno with a new portion of sanctions following successful referenda to join Russia in several former parts of Ukraine, the Treasury announced on Friday.

"As part of its ongoing global efforts to target suppliers of Russia's defense-industrial base, OFAC designated Open Joint Stock Company Svetlogorsk Khimvolokno (Sohim), which provides critical material to Russia's defense industry. Sohim is a Belarusian state-owned textile and fiber manufacturer that exports to Russia," the release said. "Sohim was designated today pursuant to E.O. 14038 for being owned or controlled by, or for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, the Government of Belarus."