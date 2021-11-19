UrduPoint.com

US Says China's Action On Philippines Threatens Peace

The United States on Friday accused China of an escalation that threatens peace after the Philippines said Chinese vessels had fired a water cannon at boats in disputed waters

The United States on Friday accused China of an escalation that threatens peace after the Philippines said Chinese vessels had fired a water cannon at boats in disputed waters.

"The United States stands with our ally, the Philippines, in the face of this escalation that directly threatens regional peace and stability," State Department spokesman Ned price said in Abuja, where Secretary of State Antony Blinken was travelling.

