US Security Adviser Sullivan Says Iran Allegedly Plans To Provide Russia With Drones

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2022 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday said that Iran is allegedly planning to provide Russia with numerous drones, including weapons capable ones.

"Our information indicates that the Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), including weapons capable UAVs on an expedited, expedited timeline," Sullivan said during a press briefing.

Sullivan added that Iran is also allegedly preparing to train Russian forces to use the drones as early as July.

However, Sullivan said it is unclear whether Iran has already delivered any drones to Russia.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation solely targets Ukraine's military infrastructure and aims to demilitarize and de-Nazify the country.

