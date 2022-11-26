UrduPoint.com

US Senate to Hold Hearing for Biden's Nominee for Ambassador to Russia Next Week - Notice

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2022) The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee will hold a hearing next week with President Joe Biden's nominee for ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, the committee said in a scheduling notice on Friday.

Tracy's nomination hearing is scheduled to be held on Wednesday at 2:30PM EST (19:30 GMT).

Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said earlier in November that Moscow hopes that a new US ambassador to Russia will be appointed soon and the embassy in Moscow will become fully operational.

On September 20, Biden nominated Tracy to replace John Sullivan, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump in 2019. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in September that Moscow had signaled its agreement on Tracy's appointment as US ambassador.

Tracy's nomination must first advance through the Foreign Relations Committee before the full Senate can vote to confirm her to the post.

A career member of the Senior Foreign Service, Tracy currently serves as US ambassador to Armenia. Prior to her current position, she worked as a Senior Adviser for Russia at the State Department Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs.

Tracy has also previously worked as a Desk Officer for Kazakhstan and Georgia, as well as Deputy Chief of Mission in Turkmenistan.

Tracy earned a bachelor's degree in Soviet Studies from the University of Georgia and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Akron in Ohio.

