UrduPoint.com

US Sets Domestic Minimum Content For Electric Vehicles That 21 Countries Must Comply With

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2023 | 08:49 PM

US Sets Domestic Minimum Content for Electric Vehicles That 21 Countries Must Comply With

The United States announced on Friday that it has set domestic minimums for content of critical minerals and battery components in electric vehicles for American buyers to qualify for rebates and named 21 countries that had to agree to manufacturing deals on these

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) The United States announced on Friday that it has set domestic minimums for content of critical minerals and battery components in electric vehicles for American buyers to qualify for rebates and named 21 countries that had to agree to manufacturing deals on these.

"Today, Treasury is taking an important step that will help consumers save up to $7,500 on a new clean vehicle and hundreds of Dollars per year on gas, while creating American manufacturing jobs and strengthening our energy and national security," the Treasury Department said in a statement that referred to the so-called Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, or NPRM, for electric vehicles. "To be eligible for a $7,500 credit, clean vehicles must meet sourcing requirements for both the critical minerals and battery components contained in the vehicle.

"

To qualify, electric vehicles must not exceed a Manufacturers' Suggested Retail price of $80,000 for a van, pickup truck, or sport utility vehicle, or $55,000 for any other vehicle.

Vehicles that meet one of the two requirements will qualify for an apportioned rebate of $3,750, the statement said.

The required content will also go up with each passing year, the Treasury said, announcing a 40% minimum for 2023 that would rise by 10% annually to reach 80% by 2027.

The 21 countries that had to agree to new NPRM manufacturing deals with the United States were Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Korea, Mexico, Morocco, Nicaragua, Oman, Panama, Peru and Singapore.

Related Topics

Australia Israel Canada Oman Vehicles Vehicle Guatemala Singapore Van Price El Salvador Bahrain Panama Peru Japan Dominican Republic Chile United States Costa Rica Colombia Mexico Morocco Honduras Gas Jobs

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Government entity officials congratulate ..

Abu Dhabi Government entity officials congratulate UAE President on new leadersh ..

6 minutes ago
 Sepoy Irshad Ullah Shaheed laid to rest with full ..

Sepoy Irshad Ullah Shaheed laid to rest with full military honour

22 minutes ago
 IG Sindh for short courses to increase capacities ..

IG Sindh for short courses to increase capacities of IOs

22 minutes ago
 Imran solely responsible for all crises in country ..

Imran solely responsible for all crises in country: Rana Sanaullah

22 minutes ago
 Serbian President Says Trump Indictment Will Furth ..

Serbian President Says Trump Indictment Will Further Destabilize Political Situa ..

22 minutes ago
 Siemens Launches Internal Probe After Reports of S ..

Siemens Launches Internal Probe After Reports of Staffer Working for Russian 'Ha ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.