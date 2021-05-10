US Ship Fires 30 Warning Shots to Repel Iranian IRGC Boats - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) A US Coast Guard cutter fired on Monday dozens of warning shots to fend off multiple Iranian attack boats in the Strait of Hormuz, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

"After following all the appropriate and established procedures ...

the US Coast Guard Cutter Malley fired approximately 30 warning shots from a 50-caliber machine gun. After the second round of warning shots, the 13 fast attack craft from the IRGCN [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy] broke contact," Kirby said during a briefing.

He added that the boats conducted "unsafe and unprofessional maneuvers" in close proximity to six US US Navy vessels which were escorting a guided missile submarine.