US Special Envoy For Climate Kerry Calls Donbas, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia Referenda 'Phony'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2022 | 08:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate and former Secretary of State John Kerry called the upcoming referenda in Ukrainian regions to join Russia "phony."

"I think they are phony," Kerry told reporters.

On Tuesday, the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR, LPR) as well as the Russian-controlled parts of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions said they would hold referenda on joining the Russian Federation from September 23-27.

The DPR and LPR proclaimed their independence from Ukraine in 2014 after holding self-determination referenda. In February, Russia recognized the DPR and LPR and launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to calls for help to defend the two breakaway republics, who said were under increasing attacks by Ukrainian troops.

