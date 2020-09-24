US Special Envoy Praises Taliban for Taking Afghan Peace Process 'Very Seriously'

The United States views the Taliban movement as a trustworthy interlocutor who takes the ongoing intra-Afghan peace process "very seriously," US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) The United States views the Taliban movement as a trustworthy interlocutor who takes the ongoing intra-Afghan peace process "very seriously," US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad said on Thursday.

"Based on what I see and what I have heard, they are serious about the negotiations. They have [sent] a very powered, senior team to the negotiations. They've prepared for it seriously," Khalilzad said during an online appearance at the United States Institute of Peace.

On February 29, the United States and the Taliban signed a peace agreement that paved the way for reducing violence, gradual foreign troops withdrawal from Afghanistan and starting intra-Afghan negotiations.

Khalilzad said the United States recognizes the Taliban's ability and willingness to deliver.

"When they say a ceasefire, it's largely held. When they say there will be a reduction of violence, it does happen. When they say we won't attack foreigners, I told you the record," he said.

Khalilzad noted that no US soldiers have been lost in Afghanistan since the United States reached the agreement with the Taliban.

The Special Representative said the Taliban wants a negotiated settlement as it seeks to be accepted internationally as a partner and a normal player.

The movement is wary of the Syrian scenario, where military successes of one side invited an increased foreign interference in support of another and "the war went on," Khalilzad added.