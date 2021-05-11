US State Department Hints at Islamic State Involvement in Afghan Girls School Bombing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The Islamic State (banned in Russia) terror group may be behind the recent bombing of a girls' school in the Afghan capital Kabul, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"The circumstances of the bombing over the weekend, they are not yet crystal clear .

.. there are some indications this may have been attributable to ISIS and not the Taliban," Price told reporters.

Price noted that the bombing bears similarity to other Islamic State attacks against Shia targets in Kabul.

The Taliban has denied responsibility for the attack, Price noted.