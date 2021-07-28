US State Secretary Blinken Says Pleased to Meet Indian Civil Society Leaders

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met on Wednesday with Indian civil society leaders on the first day of his visit to India and was pleased with the gathering.

"I was pleased to meet civil society leaders today. The U.S.

and India share a commitment to democratic values; this is part of the bedrock of our relationship and reflective of India's pluralistic society and history of harmony. Civil society helps advance these values," Blinken wrote on Twitter.

The senior diplomat arrived in India for his first visit since assuming the position. Blinken is set to meet with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other officials to discuss supplies of COVID-19 vaccines, regional security amid turmoil in Afghanistan, as well as India's human rights record.