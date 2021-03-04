UrduPoint.com
US, Taiwan Partner In Event To Boost Business In EswatIni Kingdom - State Dept.

The United States and Taiwan have jointly held an online event to boost business opportunities in the southern African kingdom of Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland, the US Department of State said in a media note on Thursday

"The embassies of the United States and Taiwan in the Kingdom of Eswatini partnered with the Government of Eswatini to host a virtual Partnership Opportunity Delegation," the note said. "The virtual delegation included business leaders from the United States and Taiwan who met with Eswatini Minister of Commerce Manqoba Khumalo."

The event featured the designated US Ambassador to Eswatini Jeanne Maloney, Taiwan Ambassador to Eswatini Jeremy Liang, State Department Managing Director for Global Partnerships Thomas Debass and Prosper Africa's Managing Director for Africa Operations Brinton Bohling, the note said.

"The United States and Taiwan are working together with Eswatini to identify private sector opportunities that will strengthen the information technology sector in Eswatini," the State Department said.

During the meeting, executives from Eswatini, the United States and Taiwan discussed several areas related to high-tech collaboration, including the development of a regional eCommerce hub based in Eswatini to serve all southern Africa, the release added.

