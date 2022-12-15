UrduPoint.com

US Targets Russian Officials, Potanin, His Companies In New Batch Of Sanctions - Treasury

The United States targeted Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov, tycoon Vladimir Potanin, his family and companies, as well as a number of Russian governors in a fresh batch of sanctions, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.

The sanctions include Interros, an investment company Potanin controls, and Rosbank, which Interros bought from Societe Generale earlier this year.

The sanctions also target Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko and a number of Russian governors, including Moscow Region governor Andrey Vorobyov.

