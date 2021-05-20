US to Impose Sanctions on Two Houthi Leaders - Special Envoy For Yemen

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The United States will impose sanctions against two Houthi senior officials later on Thursday, Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking told reporters.

"The United States today will be imposing sanctions on Mohammed Abdul Khalif Al-Khamani, the head of the general staff of the Houthi militia forces, who was leading of the Houhti offensive in Marib, and also Youssef Al-Madani, a prominent leader of the Houthi forces in the military zone, which includes Hodeidah," Lenderking said.