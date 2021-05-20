UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Impose Sanctions On Two Houthi Leaders - Special Envoy For Yemen

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 07:20 PM

US to Impose Sanctions on Two Houthi Leaders - Special Envoy For Yemen

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The United States will impose sanctions against two Houthi senior officials later on Thursday, Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking told reporters.

"The United States today will be imposing sanctions on Mohammed Abdul Khalif Al-Khamani, the head of the general staff of the Houthi militia forces, who was leading of the Houhti offensive in Marib, and also Youssef Al-Madani, a prominent leader of the Houthi forces in the military zone, which includes Hodeidah," Lenderking said.

Related Topics

Yemen Marib United States

Recent Stories

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

11 minutes ago

UAE to host the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler establishes new distribution company ..

56 minutes ago

AED 4.1 billion of weeklong real estate transactio ..

1 hour ago

The International Conference of Mayors of Friendly ..

1 hour ago

Mexican Ambassador to UAE hails Sharjahâ€™s effort ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.