US to Sanction Any Country That Provides Military Assistance to Russia - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) The United States will target anyone with sanctions if they provide military assistance to Russia, Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said on Tuesday.

"The United States will impose sanctions on anyone who is helping Iran provide this sort of military support for Russia's war against Ukraine," Donfried said during a briefing. "We will continue to vigorously enforce US sanctions on both, the Russian and Iranian arms trade. We'll make it harder for Iran to sell these weapons to Russia and we will stand with our partners throughout the region against this Iranian threat.

On Monday, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau announced the European Union's plans to investigate the possible use of Iranian combat drones by Russia in Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the topic of Russia's purchase of Iranian drones had been artificially hyped by US media. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Russian government had no information about supplies of Iranian drones and such questions should be directed to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani denied media reports about the deliveries of Iranian weapons to Russia for alleged use in Ukraine.